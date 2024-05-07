Financial Sanctions: Cyber

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 1 entry under the Cyber sanctions regime.

The Cyber (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Sanctions (Implementation of UK Sanctions) Regulations 2024 ('the Regulations'), which are made under the Sanctions Act 2024. These Regulations impose financial and immigration sanctions for the purposes of furthering the prevention of cyber activity.

Those persons who are designated under this regime are included on the UK sanctions list.

Types of sanctions applicable under this regime:

Asset freeze

Immigration

On 7 May 2024, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK sanctions list. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Addition

1 entry has been added to the Consolidated List and are now subject to an asset freeze.

Individual

KHOROSHEV, Dmitry Yureyvich

Name (non-Latin script): Дмитрий Юрьевич Хорошев

DOB: 17/04/1993. a.k.a: (1) KHOROSHEV, Dmitriy, Yureyvich (2) LOCKBITSUPP Nationality: Russia Address: Russia. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): CYB0047. (UK Statement of Reasons): Dmitry Yureyvich KHOROSHEV is or has been involved in relevant cyber activity in that he has been responsible for, engaged in, provided support for or promoted the commission, planning or preparation of relevant cyber activity, or provided technical assistance that could contribute to relevant cyber activity. In particular, KHOROSHEV has been the primary user of the online moniker and public facing identity LockBitSupp. We assess that KHOROSHEV is a senior leader of the LockBit ransomware group and was centrally involved in the administration, its infrastructure and operations. KHOROSHEV, has been a significant direct financial beneficiary of LockBit ransomware activity. LockBit are responsible for ransomware attacks against thousands of victims around the world, including in the UK, which have been estimated to result in billions of dollars of losses globally, impacting businesses and the livelihoods of ordinary citizens. LockBit has conducted or enabled malicious ransomware campaigns against a range of targets, involving actual or attempted unauthorised access to and interference with information systems and data, activities which undermined or were intended to undermine the integrity, prosperity or security of the United Kingdom or a country other than the United Kingdom, or directly or indirectly caused or were intended to cause economic loss to or prejudice to the commercial interests of those affected by the activity. (Gender): Male Listed on: 07/05/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 07/05/2024 Last Updated: 07/05/2024 Group ID: 16494

What you must do

If you suspect a person or entity is a match to a person or entity included in the UK Sanctions List, and you hold or otherwise deal with funds or economic resources of that person:

You must freeze the assets immediately



You must review the information you hold for that person against the UK Sanctions List to ensure you do not have a false positive identification



Do not deal with those assets or make them available to, or for the benefit of the designated person unless You have a legal exemption

You have a licence



You must report the frozen assets to the FIU

If you have a suspicion or knowledge that there has been a breach of sanctions law, or any attempted transactions that you have blocked, report your suspicions to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Note: determining if a customer is on the UK Sanctions List includes whether any corporate entity is owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by a person on the UK Sanctions List.

Further guidance on false positives and delistings and what to do can be found in the Financial Sanctions General Guidance page.

Further Information

Further details on the UN measures in respect of Cyber sanctions can be found on the relevant UN Sanctions Committee webpage.

Further information on the sanctions regime related to Cyber and other sanctions related guidance can be found on the Sanctions and Export Control website on the Sanctions Guidance page.

Contact details for enquiries

If you require any further information or guidance, please contact the Sanctions Team on:

Telephone: +44 1624 648109

Email: sanctions@gov.im

Please note: We are unable to provide legal advice. You may need to seek independent legal advice.