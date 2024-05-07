Covid-19 Coronavirus

Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

Tuesday, 7 May 2024

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, The Registrar General in his capacity of Registrar of Companies (The Registrar) hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

  • 006141V BRUNSWICK CAMBRIDGE (IOM) LTD
  • 007931V COLEMINE LIMITED
  • 010527V VILAKAZI LIMITED
  • 014636V Festuca Investments Limited
  • 014950V Henngeo Limited
  • 016610V SAGE HOLDING (ISLE OF MAN) LIMITED
  • 020478V SEDANLEY HOLDINGS
  • 021047V North Curl Solution Limited
  • 021048V Queens Cliff Solution Limited

This 7 May 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.

Issued By

Back to top