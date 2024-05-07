Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, The Registrar General in his capacity of Registrar of Companies (The Registrar) hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

006141V BRUNSWICK CAMBRIDGE (IOM) LTD

007931V COLEMINE LIMITED

010527V VILAKAZI LIMITED

014636V Festuca Investments Limited

014950V Henngeo Limited

016610V SAGE HOLDING (ISLE OF MAN) LIMITED

020478V SEDANLEY HOLDINGS

021047V North Curl Solution Limited

021048V Queens Cliff Solution Limited

This 7 May 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.