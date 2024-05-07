Declaration of Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, The Registrar General in his capacity of Registrar of Companies (The Registrar) hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 125534C BIDWELL ENTERPRISES LIMITED
- 065391C Selective Properties Limited
- 125512C AVANT-GARDENT LIMITED
- 131354C DANDARA SCOTLAND PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 132804C ALLIED SERVICES NEW HOMES SOUTH EAST LIMITED
- 134296C Elite Medical Limited
- 135806C Island Economics Limited
- 135971C Office Professionals Limited
- 136361C Aalin Property Management Limited
This 7 May 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.