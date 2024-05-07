Declaration of Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, The Registrar General in his capacity of Registrar of Companies (The Registrar) hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

125534C BIDWELL ENTERPRISES LIMITED

065391C Selective Properties Limited

125512C AVANT-GARDENT LIMITED

131354C DANDARA SCOTLAND PROPERTIES LIMITED

132804C ALLIED SERVICES NEW HOMES SOUTH EAST LIMITED

134296C Elite Medical Limited

135806C Island Economics Limited

135971C Office Professionals Limited

136361C Aalin Property Management Limited

This 7 May 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.