Celebrate your good work via UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man Awards

Individuals and organisations are invited to enter the 2024 UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man Awards.

In line with UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man’s strategy, the awards celebrate those working together for a sustainable future.

Entrants should share the details of a project or initiative they are delivering in one of six categories – economy, education, energy, engagement, enjoyment and environment.

Clare Barber MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture and Vice-chair of UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man, said:

‘Across the Isle of Man, individuals and organisations are doing great work to promote the functions of our Biosphere – sustainable development, learning and conservation. ‘Our annual awards celebrate that great work, at what is always a joyous and upbeat ceremony, and inform and inspire others. ‘I encourage as many individuals and organisations as possible to put their projects and initiatives forward.’

Entering is free and easy. Entries can be made via the UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man website.

If anyone needs assistance entering, they should contact the Biosphere team via Biosphere@gov.im or on 01624 686080.

Individuals and organisations cannot submit the same entry in more than one category. However, they can submit more than one entry per category and submit different entries in different categories.

Entries must be received by 5pm on 16 August 2024 and will be judged by a panel of experts on their innovation and impact.

Entrants will be invited to an awards ceremony in Douglas on 2 October 2024, where all entries will be celebrated and the winners will be announced.

Winners will receive a locally crafted trophy, certificates and special winners’ logos that can be used on products and promotional materials.

A promotional video, featuring last year’s winners, Ravenscroft (IoM) Ltd (economy), Bunscoill Ghaelgagh (education), Zurich on the Isle of Man (energy), Reuben & Jamie/Queen’s Pier Restoration Trust (engagement) and Manx Bluetits (enjoyment), can be watched here.

Photo credit: Great Media Works