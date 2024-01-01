Plan to extend use of Peel Marina silt lagoon until 2026

An application has been submitted to extend the operation of a temporary pipeline and lagoon, used to help remove and store silt from Peel Marina, until 31 December 2026.

In spring 2020 and 2021, around 23,000m3 of sediment was dredged from the marina to ensure its ongoing operation. The sediment was then placed in a purpose-built temporary storage lagoon to dry out.

The extension is required to enable the material to be managed in a sustainable and cost-effective way prior to its removal. It is hoped the lagoon can be emptied in late 2025 and reused to support another marina dredging campaign in spring 2026, prior to it being decommissioned and the field being restored to its original agricultural condition.

Recycling the dredged sediment

The Department of Infrastructure initiated an engagement process in August 2023, inviting contractors to discuss options around removing the material from the temporary lagoon and making it useful.

Research has taken place which indicates that grading and/or soil treatment could improve its quality suitable for reuse. This would avoid the need for most of the material being disposed of through landfill, and provide several thousand tons of useable material.

Contractors have engaged positively with the Department of Infrastructure, which is working alongside the Department of the Environment, Food and Agriculture to develop an appropriate scheme.

Planning process

The lagoon and pipeline were constructed in early 2020 under planning approval 18/01293/B. The new planning application (24/00301/B), which proposes no changes to what is currently in place, was submitted in early March in full collaboration with the planning team at the Department of the Environment, Food and Agriculture.

Looking at long-term solutions

About 3,000 tonnes of silt sediment enters Peel Marina from the River Neb each year, containing traces of heavy metals and other contaminants largely as a result of historical mining operations.

A wider programme of works is taking place across the River Neb catchment area looking at long-term measures to prevent these metal deposits from entering the marina. A significant amount of the lead found in the dredged material can be traced back to Cross Vein Mine.