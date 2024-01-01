New bus timetable comes into operation on Tuesday 7 May

A new bus timetable will come into operation on Tuesday 7 May containing a number of improvements in response to passenger-demand and to enable a more efficient use of resources.

The timetable can be viewed and downloaded at www.bus.im from midday on Friday 3 May, when printed booklets will also be available from the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal in Douglas, House of Manannan in Peel, Isle of Man Airport and all bus depots, or by calling 662525.

The introduction of the new timetable will coincide with some changes in fares. Adult fares paid on the bus, which have remained unchanged since 2013, will generally rise by either 10p or 20p; children’s fares will be half-price, with many staying the same. The range of Go cards will undergo a similar revision and full details will be available by visiting bus.im from midday on Friday 3 May.

Other changes include the Go Places band A and F tickets being withdrawn, due to a lack of use, along with the Child Heritage Explorer as Manx National Heritage Sites are now free to enter for children. While these cards will no longer be able to be topped up, customers will be able to use their remaining credit after Tuesday’s changes come into effect, along with all other Go card holders.

Minister Crookall, said:

‘The team at bus vannin has made a number of changes to the timetable both in response to feedback and to provide the heavily-subsidised service with better value for money. The fare rise has been limited as far as possible and will assist the Department in meeting its revenue target and help protect service levels in the future.’

For further information, contact bus vannin on 662525 or email publictransport@gov.im

Timetable alterations in more detail

Douglas — Port Erin/Port St Mary: services 1,2, 11, 12, N1

Extra late afternoon journeys to and from Noble’s Hospital via Onchan and Promenades

Retiming of some Monday to Sunday evening journeys

Mondays to Fridays 05:27 journey from Watterson Lane to start at Lord Street (at 05:50 current time)

Saturdays 20 minute daytime frequency commences 1 hour later

Sundays 20 minute daytime frequency commences 1 hour later

Douglas — Ramsey via Baldrine/Laxey/Glen Mona: services 3, N3 and X3

Change of Mondays to Saturdays 16:40 Ramsey to Douglas journey to operate via Victoria Road instead of via Glencrutchery Road and St Ninian’s

Earlier departure of X3 services from Lord Street by 1 minute on weekday afternoons

Douglas — Peel and Ramsey: services 5, 6, N5, N6

Mondays to Sundays late afternoon/mid-evening journeys re-timed with additional journeys serving Oak Road in Peel instead of Peveril Road

On schooldays the deletion of Peel Promenade on the 14:37 Douglas to Peel journey and the slightly earlier departure (15:20) of the 15:23 Peel to Douglas journey

Deletion of Mondays to Fridays 17:46 Noble’s Hospital to Douglas journey

Central services: services 4, 4b, 4n, 14 and 15

Operation of daytime Service 4b journeys direct between The Hope junction and Patrick Road

Intermediate stop retimings in the Douglas area to most journeys

Douglas and Onchan: services 22, 25

Changes to the Lord Street to Willaston/Birch Hill/Victoria Road journeys between 17:00 and 18:00 including provision of an additional journey

Douglas / Pulrose: service 21

Retiming of Mondays to Sundays evening journeys

Later commencement of 30 minute headway on Saturday mornings

Douglas School service 29

To operate the morning journey 15 minutes later throughout

