Financial Sanctions: Russia

This news release is issued to publicise the amendment of 1 entry under the Russia sanctions regime.

The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Sanctions (Implementation of UK Sanctions) Regulations 2024 ('the Regulations'), which are made under the Sanctions Act 2024. This regime imposes financial, trade, aircraft, shipping and immigration sanctions for the purposes of encouraging Russia to cease actions which destabilise Ukraine, or undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine.

Individuals and entities who are designated under this regime are included on the UK sanctions list.

Types of sanctions applicable under this regime:

Asset freeze

Other financial and investment restrictions

Trade

Immigration

Aircraft

Ships

On 3 May 2024 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK sanctions list. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Amendment

One entry has been amended on the Consolidated List and are still subject to an asset freeze and trust services sanctions.

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

Individual

ISMAILOV, Sarvar

Name (non-Latin script): Сарвар ИСМАИЛОВ

DOB: 14/03/1995. POB: Tashkent, Uzbekistan Nationality: (1) Russia (2) Uzbekistan (3) Cyprus Passport Number: (1) 75 5267141 (2) FA0000075 (3) K00239193 Passport Details: (1) Russia passport number (2) Uzbekistan passport number (3) Cyprus passport number Address: (1) 4 Danewood Drive, London, United Kingdom (2) Eden House, Al Satwa, Dubai, United Arab Emirates Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): RUS1542. Financial sanctions imposed in addition to an asset freeze: Trust services. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 21/03/2023. (UK Statement of Reasons): [Sarvar ISMAILOV is an involved person under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because ISMAILOV is related to an involved person. Specifically, ISMAILOV is the nephew of Alisher Usmanov, who was designated by the UK Government on 3 March 2022.] Sarvar ISMAILOV (hereafter ISMAILOV) is an 'involved person' under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis of the following ground: ISMAILOV is associated with a person who is or has been carrying on business in sectors of strategic significance to the Government of Russia, namely Alisher Burkhanovich Usmanov. ISMAILOV is the nephew of Alisher Burkhanovich Usmanov. (Gender): Male Listed on: 26/07/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 26/07/2022 Last Updated: 21/03/2023 03/05/2024 Group ID: 15469

What you must do

If you suspect a person or entity is a match to a person or entity included in the UK Sanctions List, and you hold or otherwise deal with funds or economic resources of that person:

You must freeze the assets immediately



You must review the information you hold for that person against the UK Sanctions List to ensure you do not have a false positive identification



Do not deal with those assets or make them available to, or for the benefit of the designated person unless:

You have a legal exemption

You have a licence



You must report the frozen assets to the FIU





If you have a suspicion or knowledge that there has been a breach of sanctions law, or any attempted transactions that you have blocked, report your suspicions to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Note: determining if a customer is on the UK Sanctions List includes whether any corporate entity is owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by a person on the UK Sanctions List.

Further guidance on false positives and delistings and what to do can be found in the Financial Sanctions General Guidance page.

Further Information

Further details on the UN measures in respect of Russia sanctions can be found on the relevant UN Sanctions Committee webpage.

Further information on the sanctions regime related to Russia and other sanctions related guidance can be found on the Sanctions and Export Control website on the Sanctions Guidance.

Contact details for enquiries

If you require any further information or guidance, please contact the Sanctions Team on:

Telephone: +44 1624 648109

Email: sanctions@gov.im

Please note: We are unable to provide legal advice. You may need to seek independent legal advice.