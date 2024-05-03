Financial Sanctions: Global Human Rights

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 6 entries under the Global Human Rights sanctions regime.

The Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Sanctions (Implementation of UK Sanctions) Regulations 2024 ('the Regulations'), which are made under the Sanctions Act 2024. The Regulations impose financial and immigration sanctions in order to deter, and provide accountability for, activities which, if carried out by or on behalf of a state within the territory of that state, would amount to a serious violation by that state of an individual’s:

Right to life

Right not to be subjected to torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment

Right to be free from slavery, not to be held in servitude or required to perform forced or compulsory labour

On 3 May 2024 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK sanctions list. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Addition

The following 6 entries have been added to the Consolidated List and are now subject to an asset freeze:

Individuals

BEN PAZI, Neria

a.k.a: BEN-PAZI, Neria DOB: 28/11/1993. National Identification Number: 311509004 Address: Wadi al-Seeq Outpost, West Bank, Occupied Palestinian Territories. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): GHR0124. (UK Statement of Reasons): Neria BEN PAZI (hereafter 'BEN PAZI') is an involved person within the meaning of the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020 on the basis of the following ground: BEN PAZI is and/or has been responsible for, engaging in, facilitating, inciting or providing support for activity which amounts to a serious abuse of the right of individuals not to be subjected to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. Specifically, BEN PAZI has been involved in threatening and perpetrating acts of aggression and violence against Palestinian individuals in the West Bank. (Gender): Male Listed on: 03/05/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 03/05/2024 Last Updated: 03/05/2024 Group ID: 16486



FEDERMAN, Noam

Name (non-Latin script): ןמרדפ םענ

DOB: 25/10/1969. Nationality: Israel Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): GHR0127. (UK Statement of Reasons): Noam FEDERMAN (hereafter 'FEDERMAN') is an involved person within the meaning of the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020 on the basis of the following ground: FEDERMAN is and/or has been responsible for, engaging in, facilitating, inciting or providing support for activity which amounts to a serious abuse of the right of individuals not to be subjected to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. Specifically, FEDERMAN has incited, threatened and perpetrated acts of aggression and violence against Palestinian individuals in the West Bank. (Gender): Male Listed on: 03/05/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 03/05/2024 Last Updated: 03/05/2024 Group ID: 16489



LEVI, Eden

Name (non-Latin script): יול ןדע

Nationality: Israel Address: ‘Shuvi Eretz’ outpost, Occupied Palestinian Territories. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): GHR0123. (UK Statement of Reasons): Eden LEVI (hereafter 'LEVI') is an involved person within the meaning of the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020 on the basis of the following ground: LEVI is and/or has been responsible for, engaging in, facilitating, inciting or providing support for activity which amounts to a serious abuse of the right of individuals not to be subjected to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. Specifically, LEVI has been involved in threatening and perpetrating acts of aggression and violence against Palestinian individuals. (Gender): Male Listed on: 03/05/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 03/05/2024 Last Updated: 03/05/2024 Group ID: 16485



YERED, Elisha

DOB: 11/09/2000. Nationality: Israel National Identification Number: 211650478 Address: Ramat Migron outpost, West Bank, Occupied Palestinian Territories. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): GHR0128. (UK Statement of Reasons): Elisha YERED (hereafter 'YERED') is an involved person within the meaning of the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020 on the basis of the following grounds: YERED is and/or has been responsible for, engaging in, facilitating, inciting or providing support for activity which amounts to a serious abuse of the right of individuals not to be subjected to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. Specifically, YERED has been involved in threatening and perpetrating acts of aggression and violence against Palestinian individuals in the West Bank (Gender): Male Listed on: 03/05/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 03/05/2024 Last Updated: 03/05/2024 Group ID: 16493

Entities

HILLTOP YOUTH

Name (non-Latin script): תועבגה רעונ

Address: West Bank, Occupied Palestinian Territories. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): GHR0125. (UK Statement of Reasons): HILLTOP YOUTH is an involved person under the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020 on the basis of the following ground: HILLTOP YOUTH is and/or has been facilitating, inciting, promoting or providing support for activity which amounts to a serious abuse of the right of individuals not to be subjected to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. Specifically, HILLTOP YOUTH has facilitated, incited, promoted and provided support for violence against Palestinians in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories. (Type of entity): Organisation Listed on: 03/05/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 03/05/2024 Last Updated: 03/05/2024 Group ID: 16487



LEHAVA

Name (non-Latin script): בהל ה "

Address: West Bank, Occupied Palestinian Territories. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): GHR0126. (UK Statement of Reasons): LEHAVA is an involved person under the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020 on the basis of the following ground: LEHAVA is and/or has been facilitating, inciting, promoting or providing support for activity which amounts to a serious abuse of the right of individuals not to be subjected to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. Specifically, LEHAVA has facilitated, incited, promoted and provided support for violence against Palestinian individuals. (Type of entity): Organisation Listed on: 03/05/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 03/05/2024 Last Updated: 03/05/2024 Group ID: 16488

What you must do

If you suspect a person or entity is a match to a person or entity included in the UK Sanctions List, and you hold or otherwise deal with funds or economic resources of that person:

You must freeze the assets immediately



You must review the information you hold for that person against the UK Sanctions List to ensure you do not have a false positive identification



Do not deal with those assets or make them available to, or for the benefit of the designated person unless:

You have a legal exemption

You have a licence



You must report the frozen assets to the FIU

If you have a suspicion or knowledge that there has been a breach of sanctions law, or any attempted transactions that you have blocked, report your suspicions to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Note: determining if a customer is on the UK Sanctions List includes whether any corporate entity is owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by a person on the UK Sanctions List.

Further guidance on false positives and delistings and what to do can be found in the Financial Sanctions General Guidance page.

Further Information

Further details on the UN measures in respect of Global Human Rights can be found on the relevant UN Sanctions Committee webpage.

Further information on the sanctions regime related to Global Human Rights and other sanctions related guidance can be found on the Sanctions and Export Control website on the Sanctions Guidance page.

Contact details for enquiries

If you require any further information or guidance, please contact the Sanctions Team on:

Telephone: +44 1624 648109

Email: sanctions@gov.im

Please note: We are unable to provide legal advice. You may need to seek independent legal advice.