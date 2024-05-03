Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(3)
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 002501V WORLD VENTURE SETTLEMENT II LIMITED
- 014716V Woosom Holdings Limited
- 018900V Converge Marine Limited
- 019131V Sian Louise Vegan Loungewear Limited
This 3 May 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.