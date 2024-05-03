Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 090592C WHITEBRIDGE MANAGEMENT LIMITED
- 098537C ZAMO LIMITED
- 104695C Ogral Company Limited
- 110721C Lyons (IOM) Shipholding II Limited
- 110723C ALBINONI SHIPPING COMPANY LIMITED
- 110724C PUCCINI SHIPPING COMPANY LIMITED
- 110725C VERDI SHIPPING COMPANY LIMITED
- 110726C VIVALDI SHIPPING COMPANY LIMITED
- 112037C MGJ (IOM) LIMITED
- 117312C Lyons (IOM) Group II Limited
- 119498C PILOT MARITIME COMPANY LIMITED
- 119952C ALPENROSE SHIPPING COMPANY LIMITED
- 120361C AEOLUS SHIPPING COMPANY LIMITED
- 120362C DEUCALION SHIPPING COMPANY LIMITED
- 121474C ERATO SHIPPING COMPANY LIMITED
- 123871C SERENGER LIMITED
- 126289C SOUTHERN COMMUNITY INITIATIVES
- 126957C ERVINE LONG PATHOLOGY (ISLE OF MAN) LIMITED
- 127423C MAKANA UNLIMITED
- 127424C MESIX UNLIMITED
- 127829C ATHOL SAFETY DEPOSIT LIMITED
- 127899C NYKS LIMITED
- 132914C Deluxe Garden Rooms Ltd
- 132967C Ruy Lopez Limited
- 134182C Babylon Resourcing Limited
- 134786C The School of Antenatal Educators Limited
- 135737C Moniverse Fintech Group PCC Limited
- 136168C DM Automotive Management Limited
- 137074C AK SERVICES LIMITED
This 3 May 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.