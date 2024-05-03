Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

090592C WHITEBRIDGE MANAGEMENT LIMITED

098537C ZAMO LIMITED

104695C Ogral Company Limited

110721C Lyons (IOM) Shipholding II Limited

110723C ALBINONI SHIPPING COMPANY LIMITED

110724C PUCCINI SHIPPING COMPANY LIMITED

110725C VERDI SHIPPING COMPANY LIMITED

110726C VIVALDI SHIPPING COMPANY LIMITED

112037C MGJ (IOM) LIMITED

117312C Lyons (IOM) Group II Limited

119498C PILOT MARITIME COMPANY LIMITED

119952C ALPENROSE SHIPPING COMPANY LIMITED

120361C AEOLUS SHIPPING COMPANY LIMITED

120362C DEUCALION SHIPPING COMPANY LIMITED

121474C ERATO SHIPPING COMPANY LIMITED

123871C SERENGER LIMITED

126289C SOUTHERN COMMUNITY INITIATIVES

126957C ERVINE LONG PATHOLOGY (ISLE OF MAN) LIMITED

127423C MAKANA UNLIMITED

127424C MESIX UNLIMITED

127829C ATHOL SAFETY DEPOSIT LIMITED

127899C NYKS LIMITED

132914C Deluxe Garden Rooms Ltd

132967C Ruy Lopez Limited

134182C Babylon Resourcing Limited

134786C The School of Antenatal Educators Limited

135737C Moniverse Fintech Group PCC Limited

136168C DM Automotive Management Limited

137074C AK SERVICES LIMITED

This 3 May 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.