New Sanctions and Export Control Webpage Launch

This news release is issued to publicise the launch of the redesigned Sanctions and Export Control webpages.

The development of the webpages is aimed at improving accessibility for Isle of Man businesses as well as the public and is available.

The updated website pages features a new layout, ensuring easy navigation and efficient access to essential information and guidance relating to Sanctions and Export Control.

As part of the redesign, a new RSS feed has been established, providing users with direct access to the latest news and updates regarding Sanctions and Export Control.

Important

You will need to subscribe to the new RSS feed to receive the latest news relating to Sanctions and Export Control, including press releases about changes to the UK Sanctions List.

You can subscribe to the RSS feed for Sanctions and Export Control related news releases by copying and pasting the below URL into your RSS feed reader or Microsoft Outlook RSS feeds folder.

RSS Feed URL: https://gov.im/categories/tax-vat-and-your-money/sanctions-and-export-control/news/RssCategorisedNews

You may also refer to the attached guidance on how to set up a RSS Feed.

The Treasury invites the public to explore the redesigned webpages and utilise the new RSS feed to stay informed about important news and announcements.

Contact details for enquiries

If you require any further information or guidance in relation to Sanctions and the new webpages, please contact the Sanctions Team on:

Telephone: +44 1624 648109

Email: sanctions@gov.im