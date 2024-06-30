Spring COVID-19 booster campaign to begin on Island

The COVID-19 Spring booster campaign advised by the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) will commence on Island the week commencing 15 April 2024. The programme is due to end on 30 June 2024.

Those eligible for the mRNA booster are:

Individuals aged 75 and over. This includes those who turn 75 years old by 30 June 2024.

Residents in care homes for older adults

People aged six months and over who are immunosuppressed as defined in the Green Book tables 3 and 4

The COVID-19 Vaccination Team are relocating from the Chester Street Hub, to a new temporary venue at Summerhill View care home, Victoria Road, Douglas. The majority of the spring programme will be delivered from Summerhill View. Taking in to consideration the needs of more vulnerable individuals, arrangements have been made to deliver a limited number of appointments from sites situated in the North, South and West regions of the Island on selected dates. Please arrive no more than five minutes before your appointment due to limited parking at the vaccination venues.

Manx Care’s Interim Medical Director, Dr Marina Hudson said:

‘The spring booster allows those who are at risk of severe COVID-19 to maintain their protection and will enable those who are most vulnerable to remain protected through the summer months. Vaccination remains our best protection against severe COVID-19 and hospitalisation. I would encourage anyone who is invited for their vaccination to take up the offer.’

Letters and emails will be dispatched to those eligible for the spring vaccination, including appointment time, date and location. A consent form and more information can be found online at the Vaccination information page on the COVID-19 website. If you are not able to print and complete this before your appointment, a copy will also be available when you attend.

Those who receive an email or letter are encouraged to take up the first appointment offered, but can email vaccinations@gov.im, including your name and date of birth or NHS number, or call 111 to rearrange if necessary. Find your NHS number.

If you have recently been diagnosed as immunosuppressed, or believe that you are eligible for the spring programme, please contact the vaccination team by calling 111, or emailing Vaccinations@gov.im

You can manage your booking, or opt in/out of the programme via Online Services.

What you need to know about the 2024 COVID-19 booster vaccines

Who will get the mRNA vaccine this spring?

When will vaccinations start?

The spring booster programme will get underway the week commencing Monday 15 April 2024.

What vaccine will be offered?

Eligible people will be given a booster dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine. These vaccines have been updated since the original vaccines and target different COVID-19 variants. Patient Information leaflets can be found on the COVID-19 website.

Where will the appointments be offered?

Appointments will be offered in Douglas, Ramsey, Peel and Castletown.

Please be advised that there is minimal parking at these venues and therefore we are asking people to arrive no more than five minutes before their appointment. If you need to reschedule your appointment please call 111 and the Vaccination team will do their best to accommodate your needs or you can change your vaccination appointment.

Giving consent for your vaccines

When you attend your appointment, it is essential that you are able to demonstrate a clear understanding of the vaccination you are about to receive and provide informed consent. This is to ensure you are fully aware of the vaccination process and its potential benefits and risks.

What if a person does not have capacity to give consent?

In the event that a person is not able to provide informed consent during their appointment, we will need to postpone the administration of the vaccine on that day. The team will then take the necessary steps to ensure that they receive the vaccine at a later date. If you feel that someone you care for needs this support in advance of their appointment, please contact us on 111 or email Vaccinations@gov.im.

What if a person is housebound?

Home visits are available to anyone who is deemed to be housebound. If you received your last dose at home, you will be contacted by the vaccine programme to confirm that you are still housebound and to arrange your booster.

If you did not receive your last dose at home but are now considered housebound, you should email Vaccinations@gov.im or call 111 to register a home visit. The phone line is open from 9:30am until 4:30pm, Monday to Friday.

If you have recently moved into residential care and are now living in a care home for older adults, the vaccination team will liaise with the care home to arrange appointments.