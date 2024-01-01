Autism Acceptance Month public meetings to provide strategy update

The Department of Health and Social Care is holding two public meetings in April, as part of Autism Acceptance Month.

The purpose of the meetings will be to provide details of the progress made so far with the National Autism Spectrum Condition (ASC) Strategy. The meetings will also provide an opportunity for members of the public to give feedback and ask questions about the strategy.

Meeting 1: Monday 8 th April 7pm – 8pm at Keyll Darree, next to Nobles Hospital

April 7pm – 8pm at Keyll Darree, next to Nobles Hospital Meeting 2: Tuesday 16th April 1pm – 2pm at Keyll Daree, next to Nobles Hospital

Tickets can be booked for the Monday meeting at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/dhsciom/t-rpdjpem or for the Tuesday meeting at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/dhsciom/t-qjkzmja

Entrance is free but booking will be necessary as numbers are limited.

Anyone requiring reasonable adjustments should book their ticket and then contact DHSCengagement@gov.im to let staff know how they can provide support.

A copy of the ASC strategy can be found at www.gov.im/ascstrategy

