Air Passenger Duty to increase from 1 April 2024

The Treasury advises that Air Passenger Duty ('APD') is to increase on 1 April 2024.

With effect from the 1 April 2024, Band B (long-haul) and Band C (ultra-long-haul) reduced rates increase by £1 and Band B and Band C standard rates increase by £3 and £2 respectively. The reduced rate applies to the lowest class of travel available on the flight, and the standard rate applies to any other class.

Subsequently, Band B reduced rate will increase from £87 to £88 with the standard rate increasing from £191 to £194. Band C reduced rate will increase from £91 to £92 and the standard rate will increase from £200 to £202.

The rates of duty for flights to Band A journeys that are up to 2,000 miles are unchanged.

Under the terms of the Customs and Excise Agreement the Island is obliged to maintain its Customs and Excise legislation and procedures to ensure they correspond to those in force in the United Kingdom.

