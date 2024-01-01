More than 240 receive Duke of Edinburgh awards

More than 240 young people have received their bronze or silver Duke of Edinburgh's (DofE) Award at a special ceremony in Douglas on Tuesday.

Secondary school students and independent groups achieved their awards after volunteering, taking part in physical activity and learning new skills, before completing an expedition.

Each received a certificate from Thelma Corrin who has accommodated hundreds of participants over the years at her campsite in Ballaspit, St John’s. The theme of this year’s ceremony was the expedition and different groups spoke about their own experiences on the night, including Autism Initiatives who completed their expedition using a mix of walking and outdoor activities.

Alison Barnes, the Department of Education, Sport and Culture’s Awards Coordinator, said:

‘This is one of my favourite events of the year, as it represents the end of the journey through a particular award and a celebration of the personal achievements of each individual.’

Daphne Caine MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

‘As Education Minister, I am proud to endorse the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award and congratulate all those who have achieved an award this year. ‘The Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards instil essential life skills, fosters resilience, and cultivate a sense of responsibility and leadership amongst our young people that not only enhances academic achievements but empowers individuals to excel in all facets of life, contributing positively to our communities and society at large.’

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award is offered at all five secondary schools and a number of voluntary youth organisations. Whilst some participants choose to work towards their awards independent of an Award group.

Young people who go on to attain the gold award are presented with this at an event hosted by Government House each year.