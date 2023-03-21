Financial Sanctions: Russia

This news release is issued to publicise the amendment of 1 entry under the Russian sanctions regime.

The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/855) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine, or obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia. The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Russia Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0504].

On 27 March 2024 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Amendment

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

The following entry has been amended and is still subject to an asset freeze and trust services sanctions:

Individual

KRIVONOGIKH, Svetlana Alexandrovna

Name (non-Latin script): Светлана Александровна Кривоногих

DOB: 10/03/1975. POB: Petersburg, Russia a.k.a: KRIVONOGIKH, Svetlana, Aleksandrovna Nationality: Russia National Identification Number: [TIN: 780245503097] TIN: 782513826759 Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): RUS1704. Financial sanctions imposed in addition to an asset freeze: Trust services. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 21/03/2023. (UK Statement of Reasons): Svetlana KRIVONOGIKH is an involved person within the meaning of the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (“Russia Regulations”) because she is a shareholder of Bank Rossiya. In turn, Bank Rossiya is a significant stakeholder in National Media Group, which controls major TV stations in Russia that promote the destabilisation of Ukraine. Bank Rossiya has also made substantial investments into Crimea following the Russian annexation of the Ukrainian territory in 2014. Therefore, through her shareholding, there are reasonable grounds to suspect that KRIVONOGIKH fulfils designation criteria under regulations 6(3)(b) and 6(3)(c)(ii) of the Russia Regulations in that she makes available funds to persons (Bank Rossiya) who provide financial services, make available funds economic resources or goods that could contribute to destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threating the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine. (Gender): Female Listed on: 08/02/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 08/02/2023 Last Updated: [21/03/2023] 27/03/2024 Group ID: 15726

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Russia and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.