Financial Sanctions: Counter-Terrorism (Domestic)

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 2 entries under the Counter-Terrorism (Domestic) Sanctions Regime.

The Counter-Terrorism (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/577) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in terrorism. The Counter-Terrorism (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (SI 2019/577) have effect in the Isle of Man by the Counter-Terrorism Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [SD 2020/0456].

On 27 March 2024 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Additions

The following entries have been added to the Consolidated List and are now subject to an asset freeze:

AYASH, Mustafa

DOB: 18/09/1992. POB: Gaza, Palestine a.k.a: AYYASH, Mustafa Nationality: Palestine Passport Number: K1332951 Passport Details: Austrian Passport National Identification Number: 160715450-005 National Identification Details: Austrian National Identity Card Address: Winerstrasse 20, Linz, Austria, 4020. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): CTD0004. We have reasonable grounds to suspect that at least the following entities are controlled by AYASH and are therefore also subject to the asset freeze on AYASH: Gaza Now. We have reasonable grounds to suspect that at least the following crypto wallets are owned or controlled by AYASH or Gaza Now and are therefore also subject to the asset freeze on AYASH:



(1) ETH: 0x175d44451403Edf28469dF03A9280c1197ADb92c

(2) BNB: 0x175d44451403Edf28469dF03A9280c1197ADb92c

(3)USDT: TGJVc32ig2u8tQsYMLE7KXHT5NDQroaVNU

(4)USDT: TXEsK1sEsKjZ1xtHitnyAAoqw3WLdYdRNW

(5)USDT: TH96tFMn8KGiYSLiwcV3E2UiaJc8jmcbz3

(6)USDT: TTgcTTNbNuFdbrhvbjMZVrdU5KALyzDaPw

(7)BNB: 0xE950DC316b836e4EeFb8308bf32Bf7C72a1358FF

(8)ETH: 0xE950DC316b836e4EeFb8308bf32Bf7C72a1358FF

(9)ETH: 0x21B8d56BDA776bbE68655A16895afd96F5534feD

(10)ETH: 3Q8H2ZWMtc4R1M3mkmhnTjCoYKTeCFigDP



(UK Statement of Reasons): We have reasonable grounds to suspect that Mustafa AYASH (“AYASH”) is an involved person on the basis that AYASH: 1. Has been involved in terrorist activity by: a. Promoting and encouraging Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad through the organisation Gaza Now; b. Providing financial services for the purposes of terrorism by providing financial services to Gaza Now; and c. Supporting or assisting Gaza Now, a person whom it is reasonable to suspect AYASH knew or believed was involved in promoting or encouraging terrorism; and 2. Is associated with persons who are or have been involved in terrorist activity, namely Gaza Now. (Gender): Male Listed on: 27/03/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 27/03/2024 Last Updated: 27/03/2024 Group ID: 16459



Sultana, Aozma

DOB: 30/10/1982. POB: Luton, United Kingdom a.k.a: QURESHI, Aozma Nationality: United Kingdom Passport Number: 523 632 616 Address: (1) 4 Culham Court, Redford Way, Uxbridge, United Kingdom, UB8 1SY. (2) 5 Maryport Road, Luton, United Kingdom, LU4 8EA. (3) 8 St. Mildreds Avenue, Luton, United Kingdom, LU3 1QR. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): CTD0003. We have reasonable grounds to suspect that at least the following entities are owned or controlled by SULTANA and are therefore also subject to the asset freeze on SULTANA: Al-Qureshi Executives (company number 138086160) and the Aakhirah Ltd (company number 06850415). (UK Statement 4 of Reasons): We have reasonable grounds to suspect that Aozma SULTANA (“SULTANA”) is an involved person on the basis that SULTANA: 1. Has been involved in terrorist activity by: a. Making available funds and providing financial services for the purposes of terrorism by making available funds and providing financial services to “Gaza Now”, an organisation which promotes, encourages and supports Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and to its founder Mustafa AYASH, and b. Supporting or assisting Mustafa AYASH, and Gaza Now, both persons whom it is reasonable to suspect SULTANA knew or believed were involved in promoting or encouraging terrorism; and 2. Is associated with persons who are or have been involved in terrorist activity, namely Mustafa AYASH, and Gaza Now. (Gender): Female Listed on: 27/03/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 27/03/2024 Last Updated: 27/03/2024 Group ID: 16458

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Counter-Terrorism (Domestic) and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.