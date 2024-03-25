Financial Sanctions: Cyber

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 3 entries under the Cyber Sanctions Regime.

The Cyber (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 (S.I. 2020/597) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of persons who are have been involved in cyber activity which undermines, or is intended to undermine, the integrity, prosperity or security of the United Kingdom or a country other than the United Kingdom; directly or indirectly causes, or is intended to cause, economic loss to, or prejudice to the commercial interests of, those affected by the activity; undermines, or is intended to undermine, the independence or effective functioning of an international organisations or a nongovernment organisation or forum whose mandate or purposes related to the governance of international sport or the Internet; or otherwise affects a significant number of persons in an indiscriminate manner. The Cyber (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 (SI 2020/597) have effect in the Isle of Man by the Cyber Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [SD 2020/0451].

On 25 March 2024 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Additions

3 entries has been added to the consolidated list and are now subject to an asset freeze.

Individuals

NI, Gaobin

Name (non-Latin script): 倪高彬

DOB: 27/10/1985. POB: Jingzhou Municipality, China Nationality: China National Identification Number: 421003198510272917 Address: Hubei Province, China. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): CYB0046. (UK Statement of Reasons): NI Gaobin, a member of Advanced Persistent Threat Group 31 (APT31), is, or has been, involved in relevant cyber activity, including being responsible for, engaging in, or providing support for the commission, planning, or preparation of relevant cyber activity. This included the preparation for, and/or the provision of support to, sophisticated cyber activity, including spear-phishing campaigns and information systems interference which resulted in the unauthorised access to, and exfiltration of, sensitive data. Such campaigns included cyber activities targeting officials, government entities and parliamentarians conducted by APT31 against such individuals in the UK and internationally. As such, NI Gaobin, is a member, and an involved person in the activity of the APT31 group operating on behalf of the Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS) as part of the PRC’s state-sponsored apparatus and himself has engaged in relevant cyber activity, in support of malicious cyber activity that targeted officials, government entities and parliamentarians. This action undermined, or was intended to undermine, the integrity, prosperity and security of UK and international organisations and individuals engaged in political and democratic processes. (Gender): Male Listed on: 25/03/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 25/03/2024 Last Updated: 25/03/2024 Group ID: 16462



Zhao, Guangzong

Name (non-Latin script): 赵光宗

DOB: 12/11/1985. POB: Jingzhou Municipality, China Nationality: China National Identification Number: 421003198511121539 Address: Hubei Province, China. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): CYB0045. (UK Statement of Reasons): ZHAO Guangzong, a member of Advanced Persistent Threat Group 31 (APT31), is, or has been, involved in relevant cyber activity, including being responsible for, engaging in, or providing support for the commission, planning, or preparation of relevant cyber activity. This included the preparation for, and/or the provision of support to, sophisticated cyber activity, including spear-phishing campaigns and information systems interference which resulted in the unauthorised access to, and exfiltration of, sensitive data. Such campaigns included cyber activities targeting officials, government entities and parliamentarians conducted by APT31 against such individuals in the UK and internationally. As such, ZHAO Guangzong, is a member, and an involved person in the activity of the APT31 group operating on behalf of the Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS) as part of the PRC’s state-sponsored apparatus and himself has engaged in relevant cyber activity, in support of malicious cyber activity that targeted officials, government entities and parliamentarians. This action undermined, or was intended to undermine, the integrity, prosperity and security of UK and international organisations and individuals engaged in political and democratic processes. (Gender): Male Listed on: 25/03/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 25/03/2024 Last Updated: 25/03/2024 Group ID: 16461

Entity

WUHAN XIAORUIZHI SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED

Name (non-Latin script): 武汉晓睿智科技有限责任公司

Address: 2nd Floor, No. 16, Huashiyuan North Road, East Lake New Technology Development Zone, Hubei Province, Wuhan, China. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): CYB0044. (UK Statement of Reasons): WUHAN XIAORUIZHI SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED is associated with Advanced Persistent Threat Group 31 (APT31) and is, or has been, involved in relevant cyber activity, including being responsible for, engaging in, or providing support for the commission, planning, or preparation of relevant cyber activity on behalf of the Chinese State. This included the preparation for, and/or the provision of support to, sophisticated cyber activity, including spear-phishing campaigns and information systems interference which resulted in the unauthorised access to, and exfiltration of, sensitive data. Such campaigns included cyber activities targeting officials, government entities and parliamentarians conducted by APT31 against such individuals in the UK and internationally. As such, WUHAN XIAORUIZHI SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED, is an associated person in the activity of the APT31 group operating on behalf of the Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS) as part of the PRC's state-sponsored apparatus and itself has engaged in relevant cyber activity, in support of malicious cyber activity that targeted officials, government entities and parliamentarians. This action undermined, or was intended to undermine, the integrity, prosperity and security of UK and international organisations and individuals engaged in political and democratic processes. (Type of entity): Company Listed on: 25/03/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 25/03/2024 Last Updated: 25/03/2024 Group ID: 16460

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Cyber and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.