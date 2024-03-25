Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

110691C KAY ASSOCIATES LIMITED

127869C FOUR EYES LIMITED

128900C MARLCLIFF LIMITED

129111C AC2014 LIMITED

130590C Cool Edit Production Limited

135601C DAT 1722 IP LIMITED

135975C Claude One Limited

This 25 March 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.