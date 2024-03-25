Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 110691C KAY ASSOCIATES LIMITED
- 127869C FOUR EYES LIMITED
- 128900C MARLCLIFF LIMITED
- 129111C AC2014 LIMITED
- 130590C Cool Edit Production Limited
- 135601C DAT 1722 IP LIMITED
- 135975C Claude One Limited
This 25 March 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.