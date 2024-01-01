Sarah Maltby MHK joins the DESC in arts and culture role

Sarah Maltby MHK has joined the Department for Education, Sport and Culture.

The Douglas South MHK has delegated functions relating to arts and culture, including chairing the Isle of Man Arts Council and overseeing the Villa Gaiety complex.

Mrs Maltby, who is also a political member for the Department for Enterprise, said:

‘I am really looking forward to working within the DESC political team and helping to shape policies and strategies to make a difference. ‘As I have had over 14 years’ experience within education and most recently as a Senior Education Support Officer supporting children with complex needs, I have a good insight into education and I am delighted to be returning to my roots.’

She joins former assistant head teacher and education adviser Paul Craine MLC, on the department’s political team who will continue with his delegated responsibilities relating to special projects, but now with a focus on climate emissions, across the Department.

Daphne Caine MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: