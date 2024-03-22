Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

014457V HARROWFORD LIMITED

014543V MAS THREE LIMITED

014950V Henngeo Limited

016500V IOM CHESS FILM LIMITED

018757V Crediton (IoM) Limited

019559V Icaris Limited

019752V Atlant Real Estate Limited

021047V North Curl Solution Limited

021048V Queens Cliff Solution Limited

This 22 March 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.