Increase in charges for Adult Social Care Services

Charges for adult social care services will increase by 5.7% this year.

The adjustment aligns with the income support benefit rise outlined in the 2024/2025 budget which aims to achieve financial sustainability while delivering essential community services.

The full list of new fees is set out below:

Social Care Service 2023/24 2024/25 Non-residential services Adult day care centres (including lunch) £6.16 £6.51 Adult day care centres (excluding lunch) £2.45 £2.59 Services provided in a private dwelling Monday to Friday £23.24 £24.50 Saturday £34.72 £36.68 Sunday & Public Holidays £46.48 £49.07 Residential social care services (weekly) Adult care homes which provide dementia services (but are not Unit 1 of Thie Meanagh) £773.15 £817.25 Unit 1 of Thie Meanagh £894.32 945.28 Residential Care Homes other than those listed above £554.61 586.24 Nursing home £1,048.18 1107.96 Adult care homes providing services for adults with learning disabilities £86.24 £91.14 Temporary absence from an adult care home (weekly) Nursing home £838.53 £886.41 Residential Care Home other than those specified with particular charges £443.66 £468.93 Adult care homes that provide services for people with learning disabilities £618.52 £653.73 Unit 1 of Thie Meanagh £715.47 756.21 Respite care at Appledene or Hollydene Unit, or alternative premises Overnight stay, daytime respite and all meals £18.20 £19.18 Overnight stay including breakfast only £8.40 £8.82 Daytime respite and lunch £6.16 £6.51 Daytime respite £2.45 £2.59 Evening meal £3.71 £3.92

The fee adjustment was passed through the March sitting of Tynwald, with the commencement of new charges planned for 15 April 2024. Residents, service users and their families are encouraged to review the upcoming changes on the Tynwald Register of Business.

The Department of Health and Social Care is actively engaging with service providers in Manx Care and their commissioned service providers, ensuring those directly affected have been informed about the changes.

For more details, visit the Health and Social Care page on the Government website or contact 01624 685816 or email dhsc@gov.im