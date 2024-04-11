Changes to passport fees coming in April

An increase to the cost of an Isle of Man Variant British Passport will be implemented from 11 April 2024 in line with changes announced in the UK.

The changes will apply to all new applications, renewals and replacement passports.

The adjustment in fees is necessary for the Isle of Man Variant British Passport to align with the fees set by HM Passport Office.

From 11 April 2024 the adult standard renewal application fee will increase from £93 to £100. An adult Express Service application will increase from £165.50 to £178.

The full list of new fees is set out below:

Current Fee New Fee Adult - Standard £93.00 £100 Adult - Express £165.50 £178.00 Adult - Emergency £204.00 £219.00 Child - Standard £64.00 £69.00 Child - Express £136.50 £147.00 Child - Emergency £175.00 £188.00 Born before 2 September 1929 - Standard Nil Nil Born before 2 September 1929 - Express £72.50 £78.00 Born before 2 September 1929 - Emergency £111.00 £119.00

Passport holders are urged to check the validity of their passports early, to avoid any inconvenience or processing delay and to allow themselves time to complete new application forms and obtain photos or other supporting documentation.

For more information, visit the Passports webpage, or contact on +1624 685208 or email passports@gov.im.

The Passport Office Public counters are open Monday to Friday: 10am to 2pm in the Isle of Man Passport Office, Ground Floor, Government Office, Bucks Road, Douglas.