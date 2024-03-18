Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 000724V HYCO LIMITED
- 004414V OIL QUEST HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 017628V SEROW PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 018169V TIMMY INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD
- 021006V Metallic Holdings Limited
- 021279V Silverspring Unlimited
- 021280V Willowbridge Unlimited
- 021281V Goldenmeadow Unlimited
- 021282V Junipershore Unlimited
This 18 March 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.