Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

000724V HYCO LIMITED

004414V OIL QUEST HOLDINGS LIMITED

017628V SEROW PROPERTIES LIMITED

018169V TIMMY INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD

021006V Metallic Holdings Limited

021279V Silverspring Unlimited

021280V Willowbridge Unlimited

021281V Goldenmeadow Unlimited

021282V Junipershore Unlimited

This 18 March 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.