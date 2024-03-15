Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(3)
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 002325V ANGLOGOLD PROSPECTS (EAST AFRICA) LIMITED
- 007745V NEW WAVERLEY 12 LIMITED
- 008286V ARNIK LIMITED
- 010130V MADINAT INVESTMENTS LIMITED
- 013665V HSL NEWCASTLE SHIPPING LIMITED
- 015056V Cresta Enterprises Limited
- 017975V Domus Logistics VIII Limited
- 018701V PREMIERGAMING (IOM) LIMITED
- 019586V Dunnet Limited
- 021368V Orme Holdings Limited
- 021400V Azom Investment Holdings Limited
This 15 March 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.