Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

002325V ANGLOGOLD PROSPECTS (EAST AFRICA) LIMITED

007745V NEW WAVERLEY 12 LIMITED

008286V ARNIK LIMITED

010130V MADINAT INVESTMENTS LIMITED

013665V HSL NEWCASTLE SHIPPING LIMITED

015056V Cresta Enterprises Limited

017975V Domus Logistics VIII Limited

018701V PREMIERGAMING (IOM) LIMITED

019586V Dunnet Limited

021368V Orme Holdings Limited

021400V Azom Investment Holdings Limited

This 15 March 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.