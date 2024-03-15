Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

123169C RUSTIQUE LIMITED

115948C BRADDA PROPERTIES LIMITED

127113C LANGTOFT PROPERTIES LIMITED

129609C 129609C LIMITED

133547C INCANTO A&K LTD

135130C KM 500 Limited

135194C Tricky Catering Limited

135806C Island Economics Limited

135971C Office Professionals Limited

136361C Aalin Property Management Limited

136448C Edwards & Co. Limited

This 15 March 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.