Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 123169C RUSTIQUE LIMITED
- 115948C BRADDA PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 127113C LANGTOFT PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 129609C 129609C LIMITED
- 133547C INCANTO A&K LTD
- 135130C KM 500 Limited
- 135194C Tricky Catering Limited
- 135806C Island Economics Limited
- 135971C Office Professionals Limited
- 136361C Aalin Property Management Limited
- 136448C Edwards & Co. Limited
This 15 March 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.