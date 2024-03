Notice of Removal – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Notice of removal of Companies from the Register

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to section 273 (sub-section 5) of the Companies Act 1931, that the names of the following Companies have this day been struck off the Register and that such Companies are hereby dissolved.

003413C Washurst Developments Limited

006976C Jasrah Property Company Limited

007112C Corner Filling Station Limited

011636C Regular Investments Limited

013190C A-M Management Services Limited

022184C Rushville Investments Limited

030223C Derwent Investments Limited

036281C Extwistle Properties Limited

041134C Stopford Limited

041149C Staveton Limited

041442C Eastfields Limited

045804C Sharkey Construction Limited

049856C Suncove Villa Limited

050030C Calconix Limited

053953C Tiger Investments Limited

054254C The Esplanade Management Company Limited

058022C Nominee Two Limited

060453C Camden Services Limited

062452C Mt Secretaries Limited

062453C Mt Nominees Limited

064634C Gortfoyle Limited

065847C Beta Hotels Limited

067448C Eastmount Properties Limited

067990C Regal Limited

068911C Henrietta Street Limited

069340C Alpine Plastering Limited

071516C Fedcominvest Limited

071724C Lomond Trading Limited

072337C Moorgate Consultancy Limited

074345C Bromley Limited

075023C Fortside Limited

076002C Heritage Resources Limited

076801C Brighid Limited

077171C Belayre Trading and Travel Limited

077610C Walkway Limited

077790C Caverley Limited

079606C Family Systems Limited

079652C Holiday Marketing Asia Limited

081029C The Laxey Blacksmith Limited

084250C Peranga Limited

090765C Riverdale Limited

092316C NOVA CONSULTANTS LIMITED

093066C LASERTECH PROFILES LIMITED

095071C LEONARD CHESHIRE TRADING LIMITED

097270C RETIRO LIMITED

097430C Emmetview Properties Overseas Limited

097461C ISLAND CREDIT LIMITED

098386C Hi-Lo Flares Limited

098744C GAMBLE MANAGEMENT LIMITED

098745C PERTH CONSULTING LIMITED

098875C Serov Family Foundation Ltd.

099343C MEGAPOLE INVESTMENTS LIMITED

099655C HOLSTEIN ISLE OF MAN

101315C Ashbourne Building Services Limited

101356C Cobh Enterprises Limited

101790C Tekser Management Limited

102879C Haven Property Developments Ltd

103884C NOMINEE FOUR LIMITED

105139C BOYD INVESTMENTS LIMITED

105746C LOW TIDE LIMITED

106342C THE PREMIER DIVERSIFIED PROPERTY FUND PLC

107241C ODESSA LEISURE DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

107279C POS LIMITED

108589C MANX HOME CARE LIMITED

108892C MANXTAX.COM LIMITED

109627C BAYSHORE LIMITED

109960C ISLE OF MAN TT MARSHALS' ASSOCIATION LIMITED

110079C ENVIRONMENTAL GUARANTEE CORPORATION LIMITED

110097C A & G CONSULTANTS LTD.

110234C ESKDALE APARTMENTS LTD

110569C MADRAN LIMITED

111417C WISTING LIMITED

111716C ILIAD HUDDERSFIELD LTD

112604C LAJA MATERIALS LIMITED

112955C GLOBAL QUEST LIMITED

113933C DYNAMO LIMITED

115682C HAVEN PLUMBING & HEATING LIMITED

115827C DELTA COMMERCIAL PROPERTY LIMITED

116040C BELMONTE LIMITED

116117C WILLOW BROOK LIMITED

116231C DEVCO LIMITED

116278C SUNGEM DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

116311C R HAY TILING LIMITED

117323C PLATINUM LIMITED

118245C WINCHFIELD PROPERTIES LIMITED

118640C SUNSHINE WHARF LIMITED

118664C COW LANE LIMITED

119248C CROPLEY LIMITED

119378C FOREST GLADE LIMITED

119383C BAKEMORE LIMITED

119573C ASHLAC MANAGEMENT LIMITED

119623C BYECROSS (IOM) LIMITED

119663C LUXEM LIMITED

120961C DOMINATOR LIMITED

121178C THORNSETT GROUP BELGIUM LIMITED

121776C MEARY VOAR ONE LIMITED

122074C SHAMROCK TRADING LIMITED

122131C 120 BUCKS ROAD MANAGEMENT LIMITED

122132C MEADOW CRESCENT PROPERTIES LIMITED

122717C MEDWAY LEASING LIMITED

122929C PARK CATERERS LIMITED

123309C PRIDE WINDOW CLEANERS LIMITED

123325C GREGG WOOD LIMITED

123593C FARADAY MANAGEMENT LIMITED

123599C HB INVESTMENTS LIMITED

123743C ACE ROOFING LIMITED

123856C MAYNARD MANAGEMENT LIMITED

124203C HELTER MANAGEMENT LIMITED

124204C PRACHT MANAGEMENT LIMITED

124316C NORTHGATE PROPERTY HOLDING LIMITED

124317C ONE DAY LIMITED

124384C HUDSON HOLDINGS LIMITED

124390C CONTEMPORARY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

124567C XCLUSIVE LTD

124638C THURROCK LIMITED

124780C J & J TRAVEL SERVICES LIMITED

125170C BODY WORX GYM & FITNESS CENTRE LIMITED

125327C WILBURY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

125647C TWO LAURELS MANAGEMENT LIMITED

125663C G.K.S. PLANT HIRE LIMITED

126144C COMMERCE HOUSE LIMITED

126329C BAYSWATER INVESTMENTS LIMITED

126511C STANDARD CHARTERING CORPORATION LTD

126658C CANTELSA (IOM) LIMITED

126753C FOXFIELD LIMITED

126865C C.S.M (PLUMBING & HEATING) LIMITED

126866C BATH & BOTTLE LTD

127207C WESTLINER LIMITED

127208C EASTLINER LIMITED

127694C RAINVILLE LIMITED

127750C PD22 TAXI LIMITED

127901C FAIRY TAILS LIMITED

127904C HERMONHILL APARTMENTS LIMITED

128280C GLOBAL 9543 LIMITED

128306C SERENITY INVESTMENTS LIMITED

128412C COR LIMITED

128529C ART-VOCATE.COM LIMITED

128592C TOTAL GUARD GROUP LIMITED

128629C JURBY MOTORSPORT MANAGEMENT LIMITED

128667C GOODFELLOW FARMS (IOM) LIMITED

128685C HOLLYCLIFFE LIMITED

128687C TESSY 2 LIMITED

128719C IDESIGN LIMITED

129034C NGJ LIMITED

129428C GUNDI LIMITED

129824C TAYRN LIMITED

129937C DSX HOLDINGS LIMITED

129939C CRB SERVICES LIMITED

129941C KATIE'S BEAUTY LOUNGE LIMITED

130071C QUALITY ROOFING SERVICES LIMITED

130087C AIR ASSETS LIMITED

130112C PITTS LIMITED

130121C Thomas Campbell Butchers Limited

130169C BLOOM CONSTRUCTION LIMITED

130240C DRAGON MOUNTAIN LTD

130371C EDWIN AIR CARGO LIMITED

130485C PAUL CROOK ROOFING LIMITED

130487C PRIDE OF INDIA LIMITED

130519C HIGHCLERE LIMITED

130522C JMAC LIMITED

130651C FRENCH CONNECTIONS LTD

130679C THE BEAUTY BAR LIMITED

130704C CINNAMON SPICE LIMITED

130820C PINWHEEL LIMITED

130833C QUANTA TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

130876C MY HEARING LIMITED

130894C BEACHWOOD CARPENTRY & JOINERY LIMITED

130940C GBM AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED

130955C BETA TRADING LIMITED

130977C GALLOWGATE LIMITED

131017C URBAN VIOLETS LIMITED

131057C DAPPTRICITY PLC

131117C STEVE BLACKFORD LIMITED

131130C BRADLEY GROUP 2017 LIMITED

131162C TRADE OFF LIMITED

131233C OMNIA GROUP LIMITED

131290C LUCKY HOUSE LIMITED

131296C ELLAN VANNIN WINDOW CLEANERS LIMITED

131299C ADAMIAK TAXI SERVICE LIMITED

131405C HALOGEN LIMITED

131412C Butterfingers Limited

131449C Reliable Scaffolding Services Limited

131537C JASMINE LIMITED

131664C EvergreenWheels Ltd

131773C Wagecorp Holdings Limited

131805C 131805C LIMITED

131853C PROFESSIONAL PEOPLE LIMITED

131946C MARK STEWART BUILDING & ROOFING SPECIALISTS LTD

131955C H.J.E. KEATS LIMITED

132028C TOP GEAR TRADE SALES LIMITED

132049C FAIRVIEW LIMITED

132098C IF Limited

132107C TUB LIMITED

132118C LEX PROPERTIES COMPANY LTD

132135C BUTTINGTON LIMITED

132151C SIMPLY DELIGHTFUL LIMITED

132167C CLURAY LIMITED

132168C CARLTON CONSTRUCTION LIMITED

132179C SPEIRS GROUP LIMITED

132298C THE TIMBER PIT LIMITED

132319C ALL ABOUT DOORS LIMITED

132393C GREEN AND BLUE LIMITED

132396C GREGGOR SPEECH AND LANGUAGE THERAPY LIMITED

132501C QUINSTONE LIMITED

132658C OOK COMMODITY TRADING GROUP LTD

132683C LAND DEVELOPMENT RESOURCES LIMITED

132780C BOWTRUCKLE LIMITED

132915C MERLIN ELECTRICAL ENGINEERS LIMITED

132928C IMMORTALIZE TV LIMITED

132966C SAPPHIRE GROUP LIMITED

132972C VANS R US LIMITED

133057C QUEENS LAXEY 2019 LIMITED

133060C MATCHWORK LIMITED

133080C OOK COWRIES LIMITED

133091C WORLD GAMING PARTNERS LIMITED

133132C AMERICAN DINER I.O.M. LIMITED

133199C CASTLE CONSTRUCTION LIMITED

133205C DUBERRY LIMITED

133224C JUST PIZZA 2 GO VENDING LTD

133238C THE FLOW COMPANY LIMITED

133254C GOTHAM HOLDINGS LIMITED

133268C AAA CATERING LIMITED

133286C WAD CONSULT LIMITED

133307C Soapmazing Limited

133309C WARM YOUR BONES LIMITED

133324C SALADBOX ISLE OF MAN LIMITED

133336C SNAEFELL GARDENING SERVICES LIMITED

133390C F. G. I. DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

133436C FREERANGE DIGITAL LIMITED

133441C QUEEN BEE CLEANING LIMITED

133447C TRULY MANX LIMITED

133455C MORNING DESIGN LIMITED

133466C GEO2ENERGY ISLE OF MAN LIMITED

133467C STATE OF THE ART WORK LIMITED

133493C F8 Manx Services Limited

133495C C & C GROUNDWORKS LIMITED

133508C ZAGALETA RESOURCES LIMITED

133509C MODENA CONSULTANCY LIMITED

133530C MERCURY DIRECTORS LIMITED

133535C Cap7 Limited

133537C GLOCAL PRESTIGE (IOM) LIMITED

133570C Doggue Ltd

133602C CASTLE HARBOUR HOLDINGS LIMITED

133612C J & M BUILDING SOLUTIONS LIMITED

133614C RED PANDA LIMITED

133615C HOUSE DOCTOR LIMITED

133678C PREMIER HEALTH LIMITED

133682C GREAT DAMES PRODUCTION COMPANY LIMITED

133687C CROWE HAMBLETT CONSTRUCTION LIMITED

133695C GOLD LEAF RECRUITMENT LIMITED

133704C AB DETAILS LIMITED

133706C BAGATELL LIMITED

133720C QUALITY GROUNDWORKS LIMITED

133763C MARULA LIMITED

133800C STAQQ LIMITED

133823C HUSLY LIMITED

133826C PATHFINDER SOLUTIONS LIMITED

133833C TUK IN CATERING LIMITED

133838C JIMMY'S LIMITED

133839C MANNGROUP LIMITED

133846C HARPER STEPHENSON SEARCH LIMITED

133879C ROLLER CITY IOM LIMITED

133927C ARIA HOLDINGS LIMITED

133932C Onetwothree Limited

133933C ENCHANTER LIMITED

133934C MERIAL LIMITED

133938C W.E.S LIMITED

133959C 133959C Limited

133968C POSH PRESS LTD

134011C COMMODITY JOB BOARD LIMITED

134024C L&S CONSTRUCTION & DESIGN LIMITED

134030C CC Solutions Limited

134037C Cornerstone Church IOM Limited

134051C C J MURRAY CONSTRUCTION LIMITED

134059C AEROFIN IT SOLUTIONS LTD

134065C Aguru.im

134072C ISLE OF MAN LOCAL LIMITED

134100C The Muay Thai Yoga Studio Limited

134102C Generous Hearts Limited

134113C CORNERSTONE LOGISTICS LIMITED

This 12 March 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.