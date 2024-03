The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

006668V GIRO PROPERTIES (IOM) LIMITED

006962V BILLINGDALE LIMITED

012876V CHATTERLEY LIMITED

013102V SUGAIR CORPORATION LTD

017546V Fortress Trust Company Secretaries Limited

This 12 March 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.