Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

028094C Effel Limited

045103C Fair Isle Limited

099280C Fortress Trust Company Services Limited

114487C JESTEND LIMITED

119838C Fortress Trust Company Directors Limited

121787C MANN MADE ACCOUNTING SERVICES LIMITED

127637C CORPORATE OPTIONS (TRUSTEES) LIMITED

128569C MANU PROPERTIES LIMITED

130000C Fortress Trust Company Nominees Limited

131814C ADEPT SERVICES LIMITED

132529C Destination Relocation Services Limited

133534C TEA EVOLUTION LIMITED

134151C ISLE OF MAN ESPORTS ASSOCIATION LIMITED

134370C Ryleigh Limited

134453C Ray Thornton and Son Limited

135050C Paws in Limited

135468C Ecks Solutions Ltd

135805C By Colony (IOM) Limited

This 12 March 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.