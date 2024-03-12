Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 028094C Effel Limited
- 045103C Fair Isle Limited
- 099280C Fortress Trust Company Services Limited
- 114487C JESTEND LIMITED
- 119838C Fortress Trust Company Directors Limited
- 121787C MANN MADE ACCOUNTING SERVICES LIMITED
- 127637C CORPORATE OPTIONS (TRUSTEES) LIMITED
- 128569C MANU PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 130000C Fortress Trust Company Nominees Limited
- 131814C ADEPT SERVICES LIMITED
- 132529C Destination Relocation Services Limited
- 133534C TEA EVOLUTION LIMITED
- 134151C ISLE OF MAN ESPORTS ASSOCIATION LIMITED
- 134370C Ryleigh Limited
- 134453C Ray Thornton and Son Limited
- 135050C Paws in Limited
- 135468C Ecks Solutions Ltd
- 135805C By Colony (IOM) Limited
This 12 March 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.