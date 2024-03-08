Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

004718V BANTRY INVESTMENTS LIMITED

008483V ROCKSTORM LIMITED

008853V CLOSE TWO LIMITED

009747V GRAMERCY PROPERTIES LIMITED

011987V SECOND GENERATION LIMITED

015561V SOAR HOLDINGS LIMITED

018468V Daon Enterprises Limited

This 8 March 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.