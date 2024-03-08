Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 077328C Ultimate Cleaning Services Limited
- 081166C West Voyage Reefer Company Limited
- 117763C FUSCHIA SERVICES LIMITED
- 129547C Q CATERING LIMITED
- 132367C PAUL LAYDON FLOORING LIMITED
- 133040C PASSO TOURISMO ISLE OF MAN LIMITED
- 135633C 2's Company Limited
This 8 March 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.