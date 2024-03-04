Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

019491V Camdenx IOM Limited

018269V Capri Shipping Limited

010412V AHI DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED

011745V SENTINEL MONITORING LIMITED

016754V BSL Donald Shipping Limited

016752V BSL Dewey Shipping Limited

013901V HSL Portsmouth Shipping Limited

013668V HSL MYKONOS SHIPPING LIMITED

016753V HSL Louie Shipping Limited

011645V ALIX 3 SHIPPING LIMITED

012499V HSL Paraty Shipping Limited

013897V HSL Porto Shipping Limited

013667V HSL SHEFFIELD SHIPPING LIMITED

020189V Self Co Limited

015052V BMC Holdings Limited

015051V BSpoke 360 Concierge Limited

015050V CLIO VENTURES LIMITED

016747V TRINITY GRYPHON LTD

This 4 March 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.