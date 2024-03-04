Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 019491V Camdenx IOM Limited
- 018269V Capri Shipping Limited
- 010412V AHI DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED
- 011745V SENTINEL MONITORING LIMITED
- 016754V BSL Donald Shipping Limited
- 016752V BSL Dewey Shipping Limited
- 013901V HSL Portsmouth Shipping Limited
- 013668V HSL MYKONOS SHIPPING LIMITED
- 016753V HSL Louie Shipping Limited
- 011645V ALIX 3 SHIPPING LIMITED
- 012499V HSL Paraty Shipping Limited
- 013897V HSL Porto Shipping Limited
- 013667V HSL SHEFFIELD SHIPPING LIMITED
- 020189V Self Co Limited
- 015052V BMC Holdings Limited
- 015051V BSpoke 360 Concierge Limited
- 015050V CLIO VENTURES LIMITED
- 016747V TRINITY GRYPHON LTD
This 4 March 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.