Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 045229C Sea View Title Limited
- 075577C Tradescantia Limited
- 111067C SANDMAN LIMITED
- 125444C MAL'S BUTCHERS LIMITED
- 128512C ATIOM CORPORATE CONSULTANTS LIMITED
- 130355C Secta Properties Limited
- 135972C Strive I.P Holdings Limited
This 4 March 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.