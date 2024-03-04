Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

045229C Sea View Title Limited

075577C Tradescantia Limited

111067C SANDMAN LIMITED

125444C MAL'S BUTCHERS LIMITED

128512C ATIOM CORPORATE CONSULTANTS LIMITED

130355C Secta Properties Limited

135972C Strive I.P Holdings Limited

This 4 March 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.