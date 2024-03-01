Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(3)
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 010093V HARCROFT LIMITED
- 011569V NINE POINTS LIMITED
- 012062V FLATWOODS LIMITED
- 014223V B90 VENTURES LTD
- 018552V BPESA V MAS Limited
- 018793V Gosforth Limited
- 019772V Fallow Edge Consultancy Limited
This 1 March 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.