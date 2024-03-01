Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

010093V HARCROFT LIMITED

011569V NINE POINTS LIMITED

012062V FLATWOODS LIMITED

014223V B90 VENTURES LTD

018552V BPESA V MAS Limited

018793V Gosforth Limited

019772V Fallow Edge Consultancy Limited

This 1 March 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.