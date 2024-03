Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

096373C VIEW2 LIMITED

105177C TOP CONSULTING LIMITED

112685C KEEPING MUM PRODUCTIONS LIMITED

127669C GROUND CONSOLIDATION LIMITED

130447C ALLAN CLAGUE CONTRACTING LIMITED

134272C Sliding Doors Limited

This 1 March 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.