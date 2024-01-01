Manx Care publishes Operating Plan for 2024/25

Manx Care has published its Operating Plan covering the service years 2024 to 2025.

This document details Manx Care’s response to the 2024/25 Mandate delivered by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), and builds upon our 2023 -2026 Strategic Operating Plan, published last year.

It details how we will endeavour to deliver the Government’s Island Plan, continue to implement improvement plans to deliver on recommendations from the Care Quality Commission (CQC), OFSTED and other baseline inspections, continue development of our strategic partnerships and alliances to promote effective integration of services, create a positive culture within the organisation, and operate within our allocated budget.

You can find the Operating Plan 2024/25 on the Tynwald Register of Business.