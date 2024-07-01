Donations requested for therapies programme

Manx Care’s Acute Mental Health Services are asking for donations to support activities and therapies within the Glen Suite.

The Glen Suite provides inpatient care for older adults with mental health problems, including depression and dementia. As part of the programme, the service is looking for materials which encourage reminiscence and nostalgia.

Research shows that benefits of therapies and activities based on reminiscence and nostalgia is significant. From reducing stress and anxiety, improving mood, confidence and self-esteem as well as improving physical health and daily functioning, they also can provide some comfort and familiarity in what can be a strange environment.

The team are looking for the following:

Old ‘local’ pictures

Old magazines / newspaper articles

Old school items e.g. rulers etc.

Old cameras / telephones

Vintage household items (not electrical)

Any ‘Manx’ items

The collection will run from 1 July 2024 to 31 July 2024 and items can be dropped in the reception at Manannan Court on the Noble’s Hospital Site.

If you are unsure whether your item is suitable for the Glen Suite, please email Tania in advance on Tania.Linden@gov.im

Acute Mental Health Services Operational Manager, Tania Linden, commented: