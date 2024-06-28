Applications for Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(3)
The Registrar General in his capacity of Registrar of Companies (The Registrar), hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless a written objection is made to The Registrar within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Registrar may dissolve the companies.
- 006616V LINACRE TRADING LIMITED
- 011842V H & J MARTIN HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 016190V Ethnos Business Group Limited
- 017640V CAPERPARK LIMITED
- 018022V HAKAN ENTERPRISES LTD
- 020130V Hedin Limited
- 020461V Derby Retail II Ltd
- 020462V Derby Retail II Holdco Ltd
- 020654V Early Bird Yachting Limited
This 28 June 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.