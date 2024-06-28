Applications for Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Registrar General in his capacity of Registrar of Companies (The Registrar), hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless a written objection is made to The Registrar within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Registrar may dissolve the companies.

006616V LINACRE TRADING LIMITED

011842V H & J MARTIN HOLDINGS LIMITED

016190V Ethnos Business Group Limited

017640V CAPERPARK LIMITED

018022V HAKAN ENTERPRISES LTD

020130V Hedin Limited

020461V Derby Retail II Ltd

020462V Derby Retail II Holdco Ltd

020654V Early Bird Yachting Limited

This 28 June 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.