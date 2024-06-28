Covid-19 Coronavirus

Applications for Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Registrar General in his capacity of Registrar of Companies (The Registrar), hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless a written objection is made to The Registrar within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Registrar may dissolve the companies.

  • 006616V LINACRE TRADING LIMITED
  • 011842V H & J MARTIN HOLDINGS LIMITED
  • 016190V Ethnos Business Group Limited
  • 017640V CAPERPARK LIMITED
  • 018022V HAKAN ENTERPRISES LTD
  • 020130V Hedin Limited
  • 020461V Derby Retail II Ltd
  • 020462V Derby Retail II Holdco Ltd
  • 020654V Early Bird Yachting Limited

This 28 June 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.

