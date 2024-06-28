Applications for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Registrar General in his capacity of Registrar of Companies (The Registrar) hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless a written objection is made to The Registrar General within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Registrar General may dissolve the companies.

029045C Lampstone Limited

096907C TRI-COS FISHING LIMITED

108635C BATES ENTERPRISES LIMITED

114558C LAURENTIAN LIMITED

115167C IMS RESOURCES LIMITED

117490C PUERTO VARAS SHIPPING COMPANY LIMITED

119899C SHORE NOMINEES A LIMITED

119901C SHORE NOMINEES B LIMITED

123257C VERICO LIMITED

126286C MODERN EARTH LIMITED

128066C Crusher-Exports.com Limited

129823C BALLABARN THREE LIMITED

134371C App Logic Limited

134578C Island International Trading Limited

136301C Workgroup Ltd

136391C GV Housekeeping Ltd

137096C Wizeworx Holdings Limited

137151C Evrensel Gold Services Ltd

This 28 June 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.