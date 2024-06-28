Applications for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931
The Registrar General in his capacity of Registrar of Companies (The Registrar) hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless a written objection is made to The Registrar General within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Registrar General may dissolve the companies.
- 029045C Lampstone Limited
- 096907C TRI-COS FISHING LIMITED
- 108635C BATES ENTERPRISES LIMITED
- 114558C LAURENTIAN LIMITED
- 115167C IMS RESOURCES LIMITED
- 117490C PUERTO VARAS SHIPPING COMPANY LIMITED
- 119899C SHORE NOMINEES A LIMITED
- 119901C SHORE NOMINEES B LIMITED
- 123257C VERICO LIMITED
- 126286C MODERN EARTH LIMITED
- 128066C Crusher-Exports.com Limited
- 129823C BALLABARN THREE LIMITED
- 134371C App Logic Limited
- 134578C Island International Trading Limited
- 136301C Workgroup Ltd
- 136391C GV Housekeeping Ltd
- 137096C Wizeworx Holdings Limited
- 137151C Evrensel Gold Services Ltd
This 28 June 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.