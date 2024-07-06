Ramsey’s MIU to open Monday to Friday for three months

Ramsey’s Minor Injuries Unit (MIU) will be closed on weekends for a period of three months, from 6 July 2024.

This is to best manage the current staffing challenges while the unit awaits the recruitment of additional specialist nurse practitioners. It will still be open from 8am to 7:30pm from Monday to Friday.

The MIU is principally staffed by specialist nurse practitioners, who are trained to work independently to diagnose and treat minor injuries and illnesses. The unit is currently experiencing significant staffing challenges that has been affecting operational service delivery.

Whilst efforts to recruit extra members of staff are underway, in order to maintain the safe delivery of care at Ramsey to service users (whilst also safeguarding the health and wellbeing of existing members of staff), MIU will continue to operate from 8am to 7:30pm Monday to Friday but will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

This change is due to come into effect on 6 July 2024 and is scheduled to last approximately three months, however this may change based on the progress of recruitment of new permanent members of staff. Weekends have been chosen for this change as there is a marked reduction in attendance at the weekend, and the unit’s X Ray facilities are not routinely staffed, meaning injuries that require imaging are required to attend Noble’s Hospital Emergency Department.

For this coming weekend, MIU at Ramsey will be operating the following hours:

Saturday 29 June: 9am to 5pm

Sunday 30 June: 8am to 2pm

On weekends, service users who would normally attend MIU should either contact the Manx Emergency Doctor Service (MEDS) on +44 1624 650355 (open 24 hours during the weekend), or attend the Emergency Department at Noble’s. If the situation is life-threatening, call 999.

As usual on weekdays, after 7:30pm and before 11:30pm, please contact MEDS, attend the Emergency Department at Noble’s, or if the situation is life-threatening, call 999.

For further information, please refer to the Manx Care guidance on choosing which healthcare provider is best placed to help you with your needs. This can be found on the signposting webpage.