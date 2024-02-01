COVID Review leads to launch of refund process for hotel stay

Anyone who was charged to stay at the Comis Hotel in Santon as a returning resident during the time of COVID restrictions in 2020 can apply for a refund from today (Thursday 27 June).

The Council of Ministers has approved the measure in response to Recommendation 14 of the Isle of Man Independent COVID Review Report by Kate Brunner KC, published in April 2024.

The launch of the process enabling people to claim refunds coincides with the publication of a document that provides an update on all 31 recommendations contained within Ms Brunner’s review.

At the April 2024 Tynwald sitting the Chief Minister committed to returning in July with a further update for debate, and Members will be asked to receive the Council of Ministers’ Further Response – Isle of Man Independent COVID Review Report By Kate Brunner KC at next month’s sitting. It is available to view and download on the Tynwald website under Register of Business.

Refunds are available to residents who returned to the Isle of Man by ferry on 15, 22, 29 April and 6 May 2020 and were required to stay at the Comis Hotel between 15 April 2020 and 13 May 2020 under the Emergency Powers (Potentially Infectious Persons) Regulations 2020.

To find out how to apply for a refund, visit gov.im/refundapplications, email refund.applications@gov.im or call +44 1624 686608.