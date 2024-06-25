Noble’s Hospital first planned power outage a success

Tuesday 25 June 2024 saw the first of three planned power outages successfully undertaken at Noble’s Hospital.

The outage was originally planned for Monday evening, but was delayed for 24 hours due to travel delays for some of the engineers. The outage was managed as an internal critical incident using a command structure, and the whole event ran smoothly.

These planned outages are necessary for outdated electrical switchgear to be replaced.

Work commenced at 9pm and was concluded at 2am, with the incident being 'stood down' formally at 2:45am.

The next planned power outage will take place on 27 June between 9pm and 1am.

CEO of Manx Care, Teresa Cope, commented: