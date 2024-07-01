MCALS to open a public counter and quiet room service on 1 July 2024

The Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service (MCALS) are delighted to announce the opening of their new public counter service on 1 July 2024.

The counter service will initially be open at the MCALS offices based at Garaghyn Glass on the Noble’s Hospital site, from Monday to Friday between 10am and 12 noon. You will be greeted with a very warm welcome and we will do all we can to assist you.

MCALS launched in August 2021 and has provided a listening service, as well as a one stop shop to answer health and social care related enquiries and concerns via email and telephone. Over 18,500 people have been supported and responded to since the service became operational nearly three years ago. 90% of concerns and enquiries received have a response on the same day.

MCALS also runs a community drop-in service from various hubs across the Island, led by a team of dedicated volunteers who are able to address concerns and enquiries and provide signposting information.

This next step of being able to offer a counter service on the Noble’s Hospital site means that service users, carers and families who need signposting support can receive that information on the spot.

MCALS also has a Quiet Room at Garaghyn Glass to provide confidential support and information to service users, carers and families. To book a meeting with one of our MCALS Officers to discuss a health or social care concern, contact the office on freephone number +44 1624 642642 or by email via mcals@gov.im.