Isle of Man Ferry Terminal welcomes first passengers

The Isle of Man Ferry Terminal in Liverpool welcomed its first passengers following the arrival of Steam Packet fastcraft Manannan yesterday evening (Tuesday 25 June).

The completion of the facility delivers on a commitment to maintain a strategic passenger route to Liverpool and supports an objective of the current administration within Our Island Plan to safeguard our sea connections.

Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall MHK was in Liverpool when the vessel arrived and was among the first passengers to depart to Douglas from the new terminal.

Minister Crookall said:

‘Watching passengers using the terminal for the first time was fantastic to witness. What’s been created is a bright, modern, fit-for-purpose facility which will ensure the travelling public will continue to be delivered into the heart of Liverpool, a city with such strong historic connections to the Island, for many generations to come. This project has seen its share of challenges, but to have it finally completed and operational marks a significant moment in our modern maritime history.’

Steam Packet Managing Director Brian Thomson said:

‘Our hard working staff have been working round the clock to bring us to this point and ensure as smooth a transition as possible and we are pleased to be finally moving to the new terminal. The safety of passengers and crew is as always our priority and as with sailing to any new facility, it will take time for our captains, crew and staff to become fully accustomed to the terminal, and rectify any teething issues. We’d like to thank passengers in advance for their patience and understanding while we get used to the new Liverpool terminal.’

Earlier in the day, Minister Crookall had hosted a tour of the terminal building and its surrounding infrastructure for the Lord Mayor of Liverpool, Councillor Richard Kemp CBE, and representatives from Peel Waters, supported by the Isle of Man Steam Packet.

Chris Capes, Development Director for Liverpool Waters, said:

‘We are delighted to see the new Isle of Man Ferry Terminal open at Liverpool Waters. ‘Not only does the new terminal look fantastic, but it is also well connected with new road and pedestrian links, and it will greatly improve the passenger experience. We are also pleased to see key heritage features retained and restored within the surrounding public realm. ‘This marks another significant milestone in the regeneration of Liverpool’s northern docklands and will create new opportunities for tourism, jobs and further investment.’

Passenger enquiries should be directed to the Steam Packet, which has published a range of information around the new terminal and how to get there on its website, steam-packet.com

A video designed to provide people intending to use the Isle of Man Ferry Terminal in Liverpool with an overview of the journey taken by both foot passengers and vehicle drivers is available to watch on the Isle of Man Government Youtube channel.

Key facts

The terminal provides a gross floor area of 2,550m2, distributed over two floors. It can accommodate a maximum of 1,000 passengers and includes 1,145m of vehicle lanes





The terminal will cater primarily for the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company’s Manannan service which can carry 850 passengers and crew, and 200 vehicles. The Manxman, which can carry 1000 passengers and crew, 237 vehicles and 75 trailers, will operate the winter weekend schedule





The ground level and roof of the building is clad in zinc, which is designed to provide a naturally hard-wearing exterior appropriate for its marine setting. The roof features three, large circular rooflights, organised over key spaces below





The passenger journey follows the fully-glazed perimeter to provide continuous views to the vessel, across the Mersey and to the city





There’s a café in the first-floor departure lounge, alongside full passenger security facilities





The new road leading to the Isle of Man Ferry Terminal was funded by Liverpool City Council. The route was named Triskelion Way in 2022, acknowledging the Island’s historic maritime link with the city and wider area





Isle of Man has strong links with the North West, geographically it provides excellent transport and logistic options





The Liverpool-Douglas route has historically, and continues to be, the Isle of Man’s main passenger route to the Island





While the start of construction was marked with a ground-breaking event in January 2020, the completion of the facility delivers on a commitment from the Isle of Man Government to maintain a strategic passenger route to Liverpool





The project represents the only development the Isle of Man Government has undertaken outside of the Island, and will be the only property it owns away from home shores





The new terminal enables the Isle of Man Government to have full control over its lifeline sea links to the UK and replaces the aged and life expired ferry terminal located on the waterfront at Pier Head





The site has been bought by the Isle of Man Government on long-term leasehold, for a term of just over 230 years





The Tynwald-approved budget is £70,606,778

Project in numbers