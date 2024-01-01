Come along to Manx Care’s Open Day and Annual Public Meeting!

Manx Care will hold its third public Open Day and APM (Annual Public Meeting) this summer.

The event, on Tuesday 9 July, will primarily be an informal drop-in event where members of the public can visit stalls to meet the teams at the forefront of delivering care, as well as a number of our partner agencies. There will also be activities for children, so feel free to bring them along!

This year’s open day is at Mountain View Innovation Centre, Ramsey, between 3pm and 7pm. The sit-down APM and presentation will be held between 5pm and 6pm, and everyone is welcome to attend.

Visitors will be encouraged to find out more about the organisation’s plans for the delivery of health and statutory social care services on the Isle of Man, and will be able to see highlights of Manx Care’s achievements (as well as challenges) over the past year. There will be an opportunity to meet with teams from services across Manx Care, as well as some of the departments with whom we work closely in other areas of Government, and some Third Sector organisations. The list of exhibitors from Manx Care’s Care Groups and services includes:

Integrated Primary and Community Care Services

Integrated Diagnostics and Cancer Services

Medicine, Urgent Care and Ambulance Services

Hospital Youth Service

Integrated Mental Health Services

Social Care Services and Safeguarding

Integrated Women’s, Children’s and Families Services

The Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service – MCALS

Volunteering and Student Placements

Infection Prevention and Control

To complement to the informal nature of the Open Day, there will also be a more formal sit-down presentation and Q&A session with members of Manx Care’s Board. Keynote speeches will be given with the theme of 'Partnership', including one from the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub (MASH) Team, and another from some of the teams providing an update on some of our larger transformational change programmes within Urgent and Emergency Care. There will also be some family activities to encourage younger members of the community to engage with health and social care services, as well as the Island’s broader emergency services teams. Some of the family fun activities on offer will include:

Interactive displays for people to get involved in provided by Isle of Man Ambulance Service, for example CPR demonstrations

Bouncy castle

Face painting

'Treasure' hunt

Teresa Cope, CEO of Manx Care, commented: