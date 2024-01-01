Come along to Manx Care’s Open Day and Annual Public Meeting!

Manx Care will hold its third public Open Day and APM (Annual Public Meeting) this summer.
The event, on Tuesday 9 July, will primarily be an informal drop-in event where members of the public can visit stalls to meet the teams at the forefront of delivering care, as well as a number of our partner agencies. There will also be activities for children, so feel free to bring them along!
This year’s open day is at Mountain View Innovation Centre, Ramsey, between 3pm and 7pm. The sit-down APM and presentation will be held between 5pm and 6pm, and everyone is welcome to attend.
Visitors will be encouraged to find out more about the organisation’s plans for the delivery of health and statutory social care services on the Isle of Man, and will be able to see highlights of Manx Care’s achievements (as well as challenges) over the past year. There will be an opportunity to meet with teams from services across Manx Care, as well as some of the departments with whom we work closely in other areas of Government, and some Third Sector organisations. The list of exhibitors from Manx Care’s Care Groups and services includes:
- Integrated Primary and Community Care Services
- Integrated Diagnostics and Cancer Services
- Medicine, Urgent Care and Ambulance Services
- Hospital Youth Service
- Integrated Mental Health Services
- Social Care Services and Safeguarding
- Integrated Women’s, Children’s and Families Services
- The Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service – MCALS
- Volunteering and Student Placements
- Infection Prevention and Control
To complement to the informal nature of the Open Day, there will also be a more formal sit-down presentation and Q&A session with members of Manx Care’s Board. Keynote speeches will be given with the theme of 'Partnership', including one from the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub (MASH) Team, and another from some of the teams providing an update on some of our larger transformational change programmes within Urgent and Emergency Care. There will also be some family activities to encourage younger members of the community to engage with health and social care services, as well as the Island’s broader emergency services teams. Some of the family fun activities on offer will include:
- Interactive displays for people to get involved in provided by Isle of Man Ambulance Service, for example CPR demonstrations
- Bouncy castle
- Face painting
- 'Treasure' hunt
Teresa Cope, CEO of Manx Care, commented:
'I’m really looking forward to our 3rd Open Day and APM. Last year’s event was so well attended that we’re going even bigger this year, with a fantastic venue in the north of the Island. We know that members of the public benefit from the opportunity to engage with our staff colleagues who are involved in delivering frontline health and care services in a friendly, informal environment, so I’d encourage people to attend – even if they can only spare a few minutes. This is a chance for us to continue with our commitment to openness and transparency with the Manx public, so please do come along to find out more about Manx Care’s plans for the future delivery of health and statutory social care services on the Isle of Man.'