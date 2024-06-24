Six new members appointed to the HSCC

The Health Services Consultative Committee (HSCC) has welcomed six new members, to help them gather feedback and experiences of service users and patients across healthcare services.

The lay members will then report to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and Manx Care its observations and recommendations on how to improve services.

Lillian Boyle, Quintin Gill, Juliet Holt, Adrian Kermode, Jo Overty and Ian Townsend have been appointed for a term of three years.

They will attend their first induction in July, with the HSCC meeting for the first time as a fully transformed and quorate committee following the induction.

Minister for Health and Social Care, Lawrie Hooper MHK, said:

‘Following the recent HSCC transformation to focus on making sure that patient voices and experiences are heard, we were keen to attract a range of experienced professionals. We were really pleased to receive 20 applications for the posts, and it was very tough to narrow down the high quality applicants to just these six members. I’d like to welcome them to the committee, and I look forward to working with them to continually improve and modernise our health and social care services.’

Lillian Boyle is currently the Chair of the Island’s Financial Services Authority and Deputy Chair of a UK grant making charity. Previously she has been the Chair of IoM Research Ethics Committee and the UK Multiple Sclerosis Society Audit & Risk Committee. She has a wide range of experience in private, public and third sectors.

Former politician, Probation Officer and Social Worker, Quintin Gill, has extensive experience in his previous roles in working closely with the community as well as in clinical and mental health settings. He is currently employed by local charity Live at Home.

Following a career in marketing and HR, Juliet Holt is now involved in various business and charitable organisations. She was the first woman to chair the Isle of Man Branch of the Institute of Marketing, was a Governor of King William’s College and the Buchan School, and was President of the Commonwealth Games Association.

Adrian Kermode has extensive business experience on-Island and in the UK, including in the motor industry having set up a multi franchise local dealer group. He was previously a member for the IoM planning committee.

Jo Overty was a newspaper journalist and editor who went on to work in communications and event and project management for the Isle of Man Government before running the Isle of Man’s UNESCO Biosphere designation.

Founder and Director of Bespoke Tuition IOM, Ian Townsend, has a keen interest in health and fitness, with experience of various health services.

Ian said;

‘I’m really looking forward to providing feedback to both Manx Care and the DHSC from a customer viewpoint. Particularly, it would be great to see a further reduction in waiting lists and better communication with patients.’

Lilian Boyle said:

‘I have a lot personal experience of caring and the healthcare system through family and other organisations. I hope that being part of the work of the HSCC I can help provide the necessary feedback and insight to continue to develop the right services for our community.’

Find out more about the HSCC on their dedicated webpage.