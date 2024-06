The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, The Registrar General in his capacity of Registrar of Companies (The Registrar) hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

006923V PALLEY LIMITED

013004V Kendrick Investments Limited

020634V BOOMERANG HOLDING LIMITED

020635V VALARI HOLDING LIMITED

This 24 June 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.