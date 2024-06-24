Declaration of Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, The Registrar General in his capacity of Registrar of Companies (The Registrar) hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

028948C Greentown Limited

032422C Copster Investments Limited

033925C Nepeta Limited

106519C HEATHFIELD LIMITED

108898C CASTOR NAVIGATION LIMITED

114741C THE EURO MORTGAGE SHOP LIMITED

123892C GRASSHILLS LIMITED

127475C BBG REGENERATION LIMITED

129954C DOYIM LIMITED

130212C ZIANI MARINE LIMITED

130464C MOORE BROTHERS LIMITED

132108C ASSOCIATED MANAGEMENT ABILITIES LIMITED

132110C ACE CONTRACTOR SERVICES LIMITED

132724C ASHDENE LIMITED

134182C Babylon Resourcing Limited

134786C The School of Antenatal Educators Limited

135186C Moni Box (Isle of Man) Limited

135194C Tricky Catering Limited

135737C Moniverse Fintech Group PCC Limited

135888C RJC Gaming Consultants Limited

136486C BRAM HILL PROPERTIES LTD

This 24 June 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.