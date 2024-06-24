Declaration of Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, The Registrar General in his capacity of Registrar of Companies (The Registrar) hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 028948C Greentown Limited
- 032422C Copster Investments Limited
- 033925C Nepeta Limited
- 106519C HEATHFIELD LIMITED
- 108898C CASTOR NAVIGATION LIMITED
- 114741C THE EURO MORTGAGE SHOP LIMITED
- 123892C GRASSHILLS LIMITED
- 127475C BBG REGENERATION LIMITED
- 129954C DOYIM LIMITED
- 130212C ZIANI MARINE LIMITED
- 130464C MOORE BROTHERS LIMITED
- 132108C ASSOCIATED MANAGEMENT ABILITIES LIMITED
- 132110C ACE CONTRACTOR SERVICES LIMITED
- 132724C ASHDENE LIMITED
- 134182C Babylon Resourcing Limited
- 134786C The School of Antenatal Educators Limited
- 135186C Moni Box (Isle of Man) Limited
- 135194C Tricky Catering Limited
- 135737C Moniverse Fintech Group PCC Limited
- 135888C RJC Gaming Consultants Limited
- 136486C BRAM HILL PROPERTIES LTD
This 24 June 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.