Understanding Cancer Waiting Times

You may have heard of an urgent suspected cancer referral being referred to as a Two Week Wait (‘2WW’). The phrase two week wait indicates the ideal time between the date a referral for a patient suspected of cancer is received by the specialist team at Noble’s Hospital to the date they are seen for their first appointment. This was just one of the cancer waiting time targets across the UK for those referred on a suspected cancer pathway.

In August 2023 the UK moved away from the Two Week Wait (‘2WW’) target to the Faster Diagnosis Standard (FDS). The FDS replaces the initial target from being solely on getting a first appointment within two weeks, and sets the first target as the date the patient is told they do not have cancer, or they are given a cancer diagnosis. The FDS target is for 75% of all those referred via an urgent suspected cancer referral (formally ‘Two Week Wait’) to have the non-cancer or confirmed cancer diagnosis within 28 days.

The three cancer waiting time targets introduced in August 2023, aim to ensure all aspects of a patient’s journey; from referral, diagnosis/discharge to treatment occur in a timely manner and are monitored and reported in line with other UK NHS Trusts to allow comparison of performance. As well as the 28 day FDS, the two other targets introduced are:

31 day decision to treat to first Treatment (‘DTT’) target – This refers to the date the clinical team and the patient agree on the treatment plan to the date treatment starts.

62 day referral to first treatment (‘RTT’) target – For those who receive a cancer diagnosis the 62 day target starts the date the referral is received by Noble’s Hospital to the date the person starts their cancer treatment.

Previously the key target was for people with suspected cancer to see a specialist within 14 days of being urgently referred by their GP or a screening programme, often referred to as the 2WW target. However, this didn’t set expectations for how long someone will wait to have any tests they need, for the test results to come back, and for them to be told whether or not they have cancer. Being referred for suspected cancer can be an anxious time and the 2WW target around seeing a specialist helped to ensure that many people got seen by a specialist quickly.

However, seeing a specialist is only the first step, and many people with cancer need to have tests, and receive test results, and sometimes even further tests and test results in order to get a diagnosis.

Before the introduction of the FDS, this important information wasn’t captured, and the old targets were not providing an incentive to make this part of the cancer pathway go quicker.

The new Faster Diagnosis Standard is a more meaningful target than the Two Week Wait, improving early diagnosis.

Professor Partha Vaiude, Clinical Director for Cancer Services, said:

‘Although proactive monitoring of the Two Week Wait (2WW) target for urgent suspected cancer referrals has supported our patient’s initial rapid review by specialist clinicians, it did not account for the time taken for the patient to be advised of their final diagnosis, in most cases that cancer has been ruled out. Moving to the new Faster Diagnosis Standard (FDS) takes into account this additional step in the patient journey, moving our proactive monitoring into ensuring that our patients receive a diagnosis within 28 days of receipt of referral into Noble’s Hospital, resulting in reassurance and discharge, or cancer treatment. 'Manx Care has adopted this new standard with enthusiasm and diligence, with our Cancer Services Team working collaboratively to deliver different elements to ensure our patients receive the best possible care.’

Within Manx Care, a team of Cancer Multi-Disciplinary Team Coordinators (CMDT coordinators), track the referrals from the point of receipt into Noble’s Hospital throughout the journey and will raise any concerns to ensure patient meets the standards wherever possible.

If you are waiting to hear about an appointment and are worried that you have not heard back as yet, you can contact the team who referred you, this may be your GP, Optician, Dentist or another health care professional. Or you can call the Patient Information Centre on +44 1624 650103.

Manx Care have developed a leaflet to explain the changes to the cancer waiting time targets and direct those who have been referred on an urgent suspected cancer referral to sources of support and guidance.

If you or someone you know has been affected by cancer and requires information, signposting or support please contact the Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Service:

Telephone: +44 1624 650735

Email: MCISS@gov.im

The service is manned Monday to Friday 09:30am to 4:30pm, excluding bank holidays.