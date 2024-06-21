Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

007433V PURICO PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED

005430V NAPIER PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED

006924V GRATEFIELD LIMITED

012344V STYLLUXE LIMITED

013900V HSL Lisbon Shipping Limited

015842V PATIENCE LIMITED

015843V RIPOSTE LIMITED

018097V CAPPADOCIA UNLIMITED

021349V Daisy Nook Limited

This 21 June 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.