Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(3)
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 007433V PURICO PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 005430V NAPIER PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 006924V GRATEFIELD LIMITED
- 012344V STYLLUXE LIMITED
- 013900V HSL Lisbon Shipping Limited
- 015842V PATIENCE LIMITED
- 015843V RIPOSTE LIMITED
- 018097V CAPPADOCIA UNLIMITED
- 021349V Daisy Nook Limited
This 21 June 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.